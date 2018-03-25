8 fail restaurant inspections, but 12 notch perfect scores

The food safety team of the Benton-Franklin Health District gave perfect scores to 12 of 36 establishments inspected during the week ending March 9, and eight failing ones.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 Mid-Columbia establishments that sell or serve food to the public, including restaurants, stores, schools and meal services.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale for compliance with food safety regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses, including controlling temperatures, washing hands, food storage and staff training.
Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on most re-inspections are slated for additional follow-ups.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index/php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Chapala Express Restaurant, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, March 5, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
El Paraiso, 913 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 8, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No running water at hand sink, improper cooling procedure.
Taqueria El Tacoyote, 1623 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 9, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Maverick, 3505 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 6, routine (25 red, 7 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding.
Noodle Zone Thai Go Pho, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 7, routine (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Porter’s Real Barbecue, 705 The Parkway, Richland, March 8, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Tacos La Fama, 1501 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, March 7, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Tokyo Mex Sushi and Teriyaki Grill, 510 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 8, routine (25 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Apollo Greek Restaurant, 620 Collum Ave., Richland, March 3, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Baan Khum Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, March 8, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School, 5706 N. Road 60, Pasco, March 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bob’s Burgers, 3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, March 9, first follow-up to Jan. 2 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Bruchi’s, 4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco, March 7, first follow-up to Feb. 5 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Casa Mia, 607 George Washington Way, Richland, March 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
DQ Grill & Chill, 2815 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, March 5, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
El Buen Gusto, 602 Sixth St., Prosser, March 8, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
El Torito MX Market (Deli), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 8, second follow-up to Dec. 6 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Fresh Juice Me, 1825 Leslie Road, Richland, March 5, first follow-up to Feb. 16 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6828 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Hawthorne Court, 524 N. Ely St., Kennewick, March 5, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Housel Middle School, 12001 Highland Drive, Prosser, March 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jack in the Box, 3109 W. Court St., Pasco, March 7, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Legacy High School, 202 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, March 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco II Child Development Center, 1010 S. Sixth Ave., Pasco, March 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, March 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Lion Richland, 802 George Washington Way, Richland, March 8, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 4898 W. Hildebrand, Kennewick, March 9, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Shakey’s, 4525 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 7, first follow-up to Feb. 7 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Spurs Coffee, 2802 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 9, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Sterling’s, 890 George Washington Way, Richland, March 5, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, March 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell, 2404 W. Court St., Pasco, March 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Taqueria Los Lopez, 404 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 8, third follow-up to Dec. 6 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Flames Mongolian Grill, 1440 W. Jadwin Ave., Richland, March 5, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Vinny’s Bakery & Cafe, 1107 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Wendy’s, 2311 W. Court St., Pasco, March 9, routine (15 red, 2 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
