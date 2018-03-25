Learn about LIGO, the gravitational wave observatory, at Kennewick talk

Learn about the special observatory, LIGO, near Richland that has made scientific history at a presentation in Kennewick on Tuesday.
Rick Savage, of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory at Hanford, will discuss LIGO’s discoveries to date and their astrophysical implications.
LIGO has detected gravitational waves, or ripples through space and time, from the collisions of black holes and neutron stars.
He will speak at a meeting of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society that starts at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church at 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick.
