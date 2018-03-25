A LIGO technician installs equipment used to control stray light as a part of the Advanced LIGO auxiliary optics system.
A LIGO technician installs equipment used to control stray light as a part of the Advanced LIGO auxiliary optics system. Courtesy LIGO

Learn about LIGO, the gravitational wave observatory, at Kennewick talk

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

March 25, 2018 03:44 PM

Kennewick, WA

Learn about the special observatory, LIGO, near Richland that has made scientific history at a presentation in Kennewick on Tuesday.

Rick Savage, of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory at Hanford, will discuss LIGO’s discoveries to date and their astrophysical implications.

LIGO has detected gravitational waves, or ripples through space and time, from the collisions of black holes and neutron stars.

He will speak at a meeting of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society that starts at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church at 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick.

