He helped support his family. Now they need help with his funeral

For years, Israel Acosta supported his family and his friends.

The 17-year-old worked long hours at Papa Murphy’s in Kennewick to give money to his parents. He made sure his two sisters and two brothers had Christmas presents.

Everyone that knew him said he was a good son, brother and boyfriend, and, in a moment on Wednesday evening, he was gone.

Now family members are asking for help with the funeral expenses for the Pasco teen through a GoFundMe page.

The Washington State Patrol is still working to determine why Acosta’s girlfriend, Ruby Gomez, 18, lost control of the Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 182, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

She over-corrected, hitting the cable barrier and sending the SUV tumbling, according to WSP investigators.

Acosta, who was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown out, Thorson said. He died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Gomez was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. She is expected to be released Friday.

Investigators confirmed Gomez was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

The suddenness of the loss has left family and friends grieving the former Kamiakin High School student. While he had dropped out last year, his sister, Ariely Acosta, 15, said he was taking classes online through the Kiona-Benton City School District.

“I want people to remember him as a great, loving, hard-working man,” she said. “When my parents needed help paying bills, he would work every day at all hours to lend them cash.”

Israel Acosta, 17, pictured here last year died when the Cadillac Escalade his girlfriend was driving flipped. Acosta family

In a Facebook post written to her brother, Ariely, promised he would not be forgotten.

“There’s not one day we’re not going to think about you, Israel,” she wrote. “I’m going to make you proud. I promise. I pinky promise that.”

Gomez and Acosta had been dating for more than three years, and he referred to himself as her husband, according to their Facebook pages.

They met when her family lived in the basement of the house they were renting when Israel and Ruby were in middle school.

The fundraising efforts had brought in about $1,300 of the $7,000 goal as of Friday. People can donate at bit.ly/AcostaFundraiser.

“We are asking friends and the community to help in any way possible,” said Mayra Alexandra Quintero, the fundraiser’s organizer. “Every last bit counts and adds up.”