Animatronic T-Rex at Colorado theme park goes ‘extinct’ in suspected electrical blaze

By Matthew Martinez

March 23, 2018 06:49 PM

The 24-foot animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex at the Canon City, Colorado, Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience used to move its little arms and roar.

But until Thursday it never breathed fire.

That giant T-Rex, which was one of 16 life-size dinosaur exhibits at the museum and activity center used to bring the ancient beasts to life for guests, underwent a second extinction event Thursday when it burst into flames.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but it did make for some dramatic video.

The great beast smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread from the dinosaur’s belly to its head, making it briefly resemble the fictional super villain Godzilla more than something out of Jurassic Park.

