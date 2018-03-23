Jurors are struggling in ex-Kennewick teacher’s sex abuse case

A Benton County jury is struggling to reach a verdict on whether the Kennewick School District did enough to protect four former students from a predatory teacher.
Jurors said Friday afternoon that they’d reached a decision on two former Kennewick High students who say they were abused by William “Bill” Pickerel. But they’re deadlocked on two others.
Benton County Superior Court Judge Carrie Runge asked the jurors to consider returning to the jury room to drill down on their areas of disagreement.
“You may be able to identify a particular question or questions that are preventing you from reaching a verdict,” she said.
The eight women and four men briefly returned to the jury room, then sent word that they’d come back on Monday.
The civil trial — now entering its fifth week — centers on the district’s culpability related to Pickerel, a once-revered teacher and coach who eventually was revealed as a prolific child molester.
He was arrested in 2007 and pleaded guilty the following year to abusing five Tri-City boys on overnight trips to the Seattle area. He also admitted to molesting other boys over the years.
In all, 15 former students have sued the district, saying it knew or should have known that Pickerel was a danger and that it didn’t do enough to protect them.
The case was broken up into four separate trials. The one under way now is the first to go to a jury.
If the school district is found at fault, then the jurors must also decide if the district should pay them money for damages.
Another trial, involving three former students, ended in an as-yet undisclosed settlement last year. Two more trials are planned but haven’t yet been scheduled.
The current trial has featured testimony from the four former students, district officials and expert witnesses. Jurors even heard from Pickerel, now 82 and living in Seattle, though he is not named in the civil suit.
In closing arguments, an attorney for the former students said the signs of abuse were there.
It was well-known that Pickerel took male students on overnight trips, and at least some Kennewick High staffers knew he was sharing a bed with students on those trips, attorney Jeff Kreutz said.
At one point, a parent called the school’s principal about the sleeping arrangements, Kreutz said.
He said his clients suffered damage as the result of Pickerel’s abuse, experiencing everything from addiction to suicidal thoughts and feelings of guilt and shame.
But a school district attorney said that the trips weren’t sanctioned or sponsored by the school district, and that Pickerel was a master abuser who didn’t exhibit signs.
A leading child abuse expert described him as an atypical predator who didn’t groom his victims in the usual way, attorney Michael McFarland said.
Pickerel started working in Kennewick schools in 1960. He retired in 1998, but continued substitute teaching.
He served a little more than half of his 10-year prison sentence before being released in 2014 on good behavior.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
