An estimated 100 volunteers from the community, local churches and business organizations team up Friday afternoon at Second Harvest in Pasco for the Bite2Go program’s Big Build 2018. The fourth annual event was held to assemble an estimated 7,000 weekend food kits for local elementary students in need. The kits, which include a mix of non-perishable, ready-to-eat meals and snacks, are sent home each weekend with students. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald