Conservative talk show host Lars Larson in Pasco today

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 23, 2018 02:00 PM

Nationally syndicated radio host Lars Larson is broadcasting live from Pasco this afternoon.

The conservative talk show host is at the Moore Mansion in Pasco.

He tweeted about his return to the Tri-Cities for First Amendment Friday. He called it the nicest home he’s broadcast from since being at the White House.

He was a guest at the inauguration and interviewed President Donald Trump.

Lars Larson

Today he’s broadcasting on KONA radio at 610 AM from noon to 3 p.m. from the historic mansion next to the blue bridge. The show is not open for the public to visit, however.

Lars Larson

The Portland-based radio show airs on 20 stations in the Pacific Northwest. His nationally syndicated show is carried on more than 100 stations across the country.

Larson is also meeting with 50 listeners on Saturday morning, according to KONA.

If you want to catch a rebroadcast of the show, it is available at bit.ly/LarsLarson.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

