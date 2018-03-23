These Tri-City area health care workers face discipline

State health officials have announced discipline action involving some Tri-City area health care workers.
Benton County
▪ The state Hearing and Speech Board has suspended the credential of Lisa J. Bryan, a speech language pathologist. The suspension is for at least two years.
Bryan pleaded guilty in Oregon last year to one count of identity theft and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, the state health department said.
She said her actions were related to a mental health disorder, the health department said. Her Oregon license also has been suspended.
▪ The state Medical Commission has reached an agreement with Dr. Jerry J. Fisher in which he’ll retire and surrender his license effective June 1.
In the meantime, he won’t accept new patients or prescribe any controlled substances.
Health officials claim Fisher’s treatment of several patients from 2012 to 2015 violated pain management guidelines.
He failed to maintain adequate treatment records, prescribed opioids to patients who also were prescribed benzodiazepines, and prescribed above the standard threshold without referring patients to a pain management specialist for consultation, health department documents said.
Grant County
▪ Chiropractor Richard Ribellia has been accused of unprofessional conduct.
State health officials allege that he performed scoliosis exams on two patients in which he removed their gowns, exposing their breasts, and during the exam he contacted her breasts, health department documents said. There was no medical need — or at least not one he documented — for that to happen, documents said.
He also used an “inappropriate and intrusive technique” while trying to place a shield on a patient during an X-ray, resulting in him touching her genitalia through her gown, health documents said. “Despite (Ribellia’s) placement attempts, the shield was not located so as to protect (the patient’s) ovaries from radiation,” health department documents said.
Ribellia hasn’t yet responded to the allegations.
