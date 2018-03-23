Another music legend is headed to Kennewick

Boy George and Culture Club will perform Sept. 14 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Tickets go on sale March 30.
The legendary group, fronted by iconic artist Boy George, has sold more than 50 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide.
The group is known for hits from “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” to “Karma Chameleon” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.”
Tom Bailey from The Thompson Twins also is joining the tour.
It’s the latest in a string of high-profile bookings for the Toyota Center, from the Peter Frampton show on April 12 to Wiz Khalifa on April 20.
Pre-sale tickets for Boy George and Culture Club will be available at 10 a.m. March 28 using the code “karma.”
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30 through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Prices haven’t yet been set.
