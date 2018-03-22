Richland picks 28-year police veteran as interim chief

A Tri-City native and long-time police officer will serve as Richland’s interim police chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a new chief.
Chief Chris Skinner is leaving to become police chief in Eugene, Ore., after leading the department for seven years.
Capt. Jeff Taylor will take over as interim chief on April 21.
Taylor joined the Richland force in 1990 and oversees the field operations division, the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the special investigations unit and the bomb squad.
The Kennewick High School and Columbia Basin College graduate spent six years in the Air Force before returning home to join the police department.
He began as a patrol officer and received successive promotions to detective, corporal, sergeant and captain.
“I have great confidence in Capt. Taylor’s ability to step into this role,” said Cindy Reents, Richland’s city manager.
