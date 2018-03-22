Easter egg hunts and other events are planned around the Tri-Cities

Here are some of the Easter events planned around the Mid-Columbia. Have something to list? Email news@tricityherald.com.
Easter Bunny photos
▪ The Easter Bunny will be at Columbia Center mall through March 31 for photos. To skip the line, make an appointment at simonbunny.com. A pet photo session is planned 7 to 9 p.m. March 25.
Egg hunts
▪ A glow-in-the-dark egg hunt is March 24 at John Dam Plaza in Richland. It’s part of Eggnite Richland, which runs 6 to 8 p.m. and includes bounce houses, train rides, live entertainment and pizza and soda, while supplies last. Attendees should wear glow-in-the-dark gear. The city of Richland and HAPO Community Credit Union are sponsors.
▪ An Easter egg hunt for kids with intellectual developmental disabilities and visual impairments and their siblings is March 31 at Columbia Point Park in Richland. The events kicks off at 10:30 a.m., with sessions for different age groups up to age 12. To register, go to arcoftricities.com or call 509-783-1131. The Arc of Tri-Cities and Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired are sponsors.
▪ Pasco Jaycees’ Kids Easter Egg Hunt is March 31 at the Pasco softball sports complex next to TRAC and Gesa Stadium. The Jaycees and Pasco Recreation Services are organizing the event which starts with an 8:30 a.m. pancake breakfast by the Lions club. Breakfast is free for kids under 12 and just $4 for others. Community information booths and games are planned. Egg hunts begin at 10 a.m. followed by a raffle and prize give-a-ways.
▪ A free All Ages Easter Egg Hunt is planned for 9-10 a.m. April 1 in the park in front of Sunset View Elementary School in Kennewick The Vine Church. More than 2,500 eggs are planned for the age-specific hunts, plus grand prizes for each group. Barracuda coffee, juice and doughnuts will be served.
▪ Easter at the Carousel is planned 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick on March 31. Egg hunts will be at 10 a.m. for special needs kids, 10:30 for up to 2 years old, 11 a.m. for 3-5 year olds and 11:30 a.m. for 6-8 year olds. There will be other children’s activities and carousel rides. Sponsors include Gesa Credit Union, CG Public House & Catering, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities, Hayden Homes and the carousel.
