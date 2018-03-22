Troy Berglund, a Benton REA employee, gives a electrical power line safety presentation to a group of Washington Elementary fifth-grade students Thursday at the 25th annual Farm Fair event being held at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. An estimated 1,400 fifth-grade student from 17 Mid-Columbia school will attend the event over two days. The students learn about the diversity of agricultural by visiting a dozen stations hosted by a variety of commodity and agriculture related groups. The Franklin County Farm Bureau and Washington State Potato Commission are the primary sponsors of the annual event.
Safety sparks powerful reactions

By Bob Brawdy

March 22, 2018 05:34 PM

Kennewick, WA

Troy Berglund, a Benton REA employee, gives a electrical power line safety presentation to a group of Washington Elementary fifth-grade students Thursday at the 25th annual Farm Fair event at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

An estimated 1,400 fifth-grade students from 17 Mid-Columbia schools will attend the event during two days.

The students learn about the diversity of agriculture by visiting a dozen stations from a variety of commodity and agriculture related groups.

The Franklin County Farm Bureau and Washington State Potato Commission are the primary sponsors of the annual event.

