Safety sparks powerful reactions

Troy Berglund, a Benton REA employee, gives a electrical power line safety presentation to a group of Washington Elementary fifth-grade students Thursday at the 25th annual Farm Fair event being held at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. An estimated 1,400 fifth-grade student from 17 Mid-Columbia school will attend the event over two days. The students learn about the diversity of agricultural by visiting a dozen stations hosted by a variety of commodity and agriculture related groups. The Franklin County Farm Bureau and Washington State Potato Commission are the primary sponsors of the annual event. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald