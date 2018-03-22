Safety sparks powerful reactions

Troy Berglund, a Benton REA employee, gives a electrical power line safety presentation to a group of Washington Elementary fifth-grade students Thursday at the 25th annual Farm Fair event at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.
An estimated 1,400 fifth-grade students from 17 Mid-Columbia schools will attend the event during two days.
The students learn about the diversity of agriculture by visiting a dozen stations from a variety of commodity and agriculture related groups.
The Franklin County Farm Bureau and Washington State Potato Commission are the primary sponsors of the annual event.
Comments