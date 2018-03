Judy Deneen, left, and Dana Pearson, with the Tri-City Quilters Guild, work Thursday setting up dozens of wooden frames for the 400 quilts to be featured at the guild’s 35th annual show. About 85 volunteers were on hand to prepare for the two-day show, Persistence of Pattern, March 23-24 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald