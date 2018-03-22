Free hunter safety education will be offered over spring break at Griggs Department Store in Pasco.
Free hunter safety education will be offered over spring break at Griggs Department Store in Pasco. File Tri-City Herald
Free hunter safety education will be offered over spring break at Griggs Department Store in Pasco. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Free hunter ed class set for spring break in Pasco. Youth need this for a hunting license

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

March 22, 2018 02:22 PM

Pasco, WA

A free hunter education class will be offered in Pasco to coincide with spring break at Tri-City schools.

State law requires hunter’s education for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, as a condition of a hunting license. The class is open to youth and adults.

Offered by the Richland Rod and Gun Club along, with the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, it will cover firearms, outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility.

The class will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2-6 at Griggs Department Store, 801 W. Columbia St. It concludes with a range day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Register and find more information online at bit.ly/PascoHuntersEd.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's why this Tri-City woman wants Columbia Point to stay au naturale

View More Video