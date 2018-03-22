Free hunter ed class set for spring break in Pasco. Youth need this for a hunting license

A free hunter education class will be offered in Pasco to coincide with spring break at Tri-City schools.
State law requires hunter’s education for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, as a condition of a hunting license. The class is open to youth and adults.
Offered by the Richland Rod and Gun Club along, with the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, it will cover firearms, outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility.
The class will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2-6 at Griggs Department Store, 801 W. Columbia St. It concludes with a range day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7.
Never miss a local story.
Register and find more information online at bit.ly/PascoHuntersEd.
Comments