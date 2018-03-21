Fallen Marine returns home to Walla Walla

A Marine who died March 10 in a California motorcycle accident is back home in Walla Walla.
Garrett Farrelly, a 2014 graduate of Walla Walla High, was a corporal with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, based in Twentynine Palms, Calif.
Farrelly, 22, was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle out of the Marine base about 11:30 p.m. March 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
As he turned right onto a nearby road, the driver of a Toyota SUV moved into his lane and stopped.
Farrelly couldn’t brake in time and crashed into the back of the SUV and was thrown from his cycle.
Several police agencies helped escort Farrelly’s body home to Walla Walla, including deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Farrelly was a track and cross country athlete and played violin in the orchestra.
A memorial celebration is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla.
A Gofundme account has been established for his family at bit.ly/farrellymemorial.
