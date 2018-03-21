Here’s what a Seattle consultant says Richland could build at Columbia Point South

A new consultant is offering familiar ideas for developing 80 city-owned acres at Richland’s Columbia Point South.
A lodge. A trading post. A brewery. A venue for weddings and other events. A spa. Parking for 200 to 300 cars.
Land by the Columbia River is a precious resource, Morgan Shook, a partner in the Seattle office of ECONorthwest, told city and port officials during a rare joint meeting Wednesday.
The Port of Benton joined the Columbia Point South debate when it hired ECONorthwest to evaluate the feasibility of developing city-owned land just south of Interstate 182, near the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
Shook said the site is a challenge that can be managed.
“There’s nothing in here that says it is unfeasible or undevelopable. It’s a great site,” he said.
Many of the nearly 40 audience members at the presentation clearly agreed but for completely different reasons. They agree the site is special but want it preserved to protect the environment and Native American heritage sites.
The city of Richland re-opened the door to development last fall when it redesignated the property as “urban recreational” in its new comprehensive plan.
It has taken no steps to encourage development. But the Port of Benton is signing on as a potential new partner. The cost of the ECONorthwest study was not immediately available.
Shook’s vision for Columbia Point South is familiar to those who have followed the debate, which pits pro-development advocates who favor economic development and public access against opponents who raise environmental concerns and sensitivity to Native American burial sites.
The consultant illustrated the potential for upscale amenities with images of Cedarbrook Lodge, an “urban oasis” near Sea-Tac International Airport, and the historic Columbia Gorge Hotel at Hood River, Ore.
Officials say they have consulted with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, though tribal leaders are on the record voicing concerns about protecting burial grounds and other sacred archaeological sites.
He said traffic could be accommodated by a two-lane highway threaded through the current underpass that runs beneath the I-182 bridge at the edge of the Columbia River.
Wednesday’s presentation did not contemplate the cost of a project, or anticipate developing a second access point for public safety purposes.
Port Commissioner Roy Keck said the port’s economic development mission compelled it to weigh in. The port neither owns nor controls land in the area.
“We don’t have any skin in the game,” he said.
What we have down there (at Columbia Point North) is not something most of us who live here can use.
Ginger Wireman, Richland resident
Ginger Wireman, who made preserving the area as a natural area a talking point in her unsuccessful campaign for the city council last year, was in the audience that gathered for Shook’s presentation.
She is unconvinced development can happen without damaging the property, or that it will favor residents over tourists. She notes city-led development of Columbia Point North yielded hotels, condominiums and higher-end restaurants.
“What we have down there (at Columbia Point North) is not something most of us who live here can use,” she said.
The urban recreational zoning for the Columbia Point South is more restrictive than what it replaced.
To date, no developer has approached the city with a proposal. The city has no plans to solicit proposals, said Kerwin Jensen, Richland’s community and development services manager.
Wednesday’s meeting offered a look at the city council’s current thinking. For the most part, individual members haven’t altered their views.
Councilman Phil Lemley, who is stepping off the council this year, is still interested in more activity. The 160 acres of federally controlled land to the south along the Yakima River offers ample open space for outdoor recreation, he said.
We have more than enough park land as it is now. To do nothing with (Columbia Point) is wrong.
Richland Councilman Phil Lemley
“We have more than enough park land as it is now,” said Lemley. “To do nothing with (Columbia Point) is wrong.”
Councilwoman Sandra Kent, who won re-election after voting against the new zoning and development, said she wants amenities that bring residents, not tourists, to the water’s edge.
Mayor Bob Thompson pressed for an estimate on what it would cost to thread the two-lane road under I-182.
The idea of allowing greater access makes a great deal of sense to me.
Richland Mayor Bob Thompson
“The idea of allowing greater access makes a great deal of sense to me,” he said.
Ryan Lukson, who joined the council in January after defeating Wireman, inquired about the possibility of moving parking to a garage elsewhere and shuttle visitors to the point. Parking and traffic could be “a nightmare” during the pleasant summer months, he said.
Shook said the demand for parking most of the time on Columbia Park South is not likely to be enough to support the cost of building a parking garage.
“For someone who lives in Seattle, ‘nightmare’ is relative,” he said.
