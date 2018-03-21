Sleepy driver blamed for Kennewick rollover

A 19-year-old Kennewick man was hurt Wednesday morning when he apparently fell asleep and flipped his car.
Austen Ard was headed east on Highway 240 near the Edison Street exit at 7:11 a.m. when he lost control, said the Washington State Patrol.
His 2002 Honda Civic left the highway, careened through the median and ended up in the westbound lanes, said the WSP.
Ard was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland but later released.
He was cited for negligent driving.
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
