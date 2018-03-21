Hundreds grieve the death of Sunnyside funeral director

Hundreds are mourning Sunday’s death of a well-known Sunnyside funeral director.
Grant E. Smith, 43, a former educator and school principal, was found dead in Sunnyside, according to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.
Smith was a funeral director for Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Officials say no foul play is suspected and no autopsy is planned but the coroner’s office says lab tests are being conducted to determine why he died. The results typically take several weeks.
Never miss a local story.
People throughout the region are posting their condolences and fond memories of Smith on his online obituary.
He was born and grew up in Sunnyside. He later worked in education in Springfield, Ore., and was an insurance agent before he returned to his hometown 13 years ago and joined the family business, according to his obituary.
The avid golfer was a coach and mentor to many students, loved the Seahawks and was known to play Santa Claus during the holidays, according to his obituary and Facebook posts.
He was a member of Sunnyside First Baptist Church and is survived by his wife and daughter.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments