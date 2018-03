Mike Smith, 28, of Richland, keeps his eye on the prize as he unleashes his throw Tuesday while playing a round of disc golf with friends at the Two Rivers Park course in Finley. Warm temperatures and sunny skies on the first day of spring attracted several groups of players to the popular site. The National Weather Service predicts a chance a rain for the Tri-Cities by Wednesday night and rain likely by Thursday morning. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald