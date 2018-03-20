Pasco man OK after crashing into semi

A Pasco man is in satisfactory condition after hitting a semitruck on a rural Franklin County road.
Austin Fangman, 29, of Pasco, was driving south in a Toyota sedan halfway in the northbound lane of North Glade Road on Friday afternoon, said Undersheriff Dan McCary.
The semitruck’s driver, heading north, tried avoid him by pulling onto the shoulder. Fangman followed, hitting the rear driver’s side tire tearing it from the truck.
It’s still unclear why he was in the oncoming lane.
Franklin County Fire District 3 firefighters pulled Fangman from the crushed car and called for an air ambulance.
He was flown first to Kadlec, then Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.
Fangman graduated from Connell High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page.
