Kennewick’s The Edge Steakhouse opens this weekend. The menu isn’t the only change

The Mid-Columbia’s newest steakhouse opens in a familiar Kennewick spot this weekend.
The Edge Steakhouse & Sports Lounge at Zintel Creek, formerly the Tri-City County Club, holds its grand opening as a steakhouse following a seven-week shut down for top-to-bottom updates.
The Edge is a combination steakhouse and lounge boasting some of the greenest views in the region.
The grand opening weekend includes greens fee discounts and special meals through the weekend.
Zintel Creek has long been a Tri-City gem, hidden in plain sight.
As its name suggests, the steakhouse sits on the edge of the hill that sharply drops from North Underwood Street to the 18-hole golf course below.
The perch gives it long views north to the cable bridge, east to the Blue Mountains, and south to the Horse Heaven Hills beyond Kennewick.
New signage will guide people to the clubhouse and dining room that are tucked away in a residential neighborhood that backs up to Highway 395.
For its first 79 years, the view was reserved for members and their guests.
But now that a member-led group has purchased the club and re-branded it “Zintel Creek,” it’s open to everyone.
The dress code is gone, and while customers are welcome to dress up, casual attire is welcome, said co-owners/managers Laurie Winchel and Shannon Bibe.
The most striking changes are on the menu, thanks to a key hire.
The owners recruited chef Phouty Vongsaly to lead the kitchen.
Raised in Connell, Vongsaly trained as a chef in San Diego and enjoys a reputation for his playful use of seasonal ingredients and for fusing Asian and traditional dishes.
He previously worked at Anthony’s and has opened several establishments, including Fredy’s Steakhouse at Southridge. It closed in November.
The Edge also emphasizes local ingredients. Its hamburger meat is sourced from an Eastern Washington cooperative, and its steak menu features certified Angus sourced from Washington as well.
Winchel and Bibe said the new owners chose a steakhouse concept, feeling it was an unmet need in the market.
The menu emphasizes meat-and-potato basics. Crab cakes, fried artichoke and crab stuffed mushrooms for starters, clam chowder and various salads, including berry-bacon-blue cheese for the soup and salad course, and burgers, steaks, chops, pasta, fish and chicken for entrees.
Menus are posed at bit.ly/TheEdgeSteakhouse.
The Edge’s focus changes through the day and the week. It is a breakfast spot Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.
It becomes a steakhouse Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The sports lounge is open all week, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights.
The lounge offers 20 Northwest brews on tap and custom cocktails prepared with herbs grown in The Edge’s kitchen garden.
The Edge seats nearly 200 people in the dining room and 136 in the lounge.
Banquet rooms accommodate up to 75 people and are available for business events, weddings, class reunions and other private events. The deck seats about 20 during the summer months and offers room for future expansion.
The Edge employs 16 servers and eight kitchen staffers.
A group of about 20 Tri-City County Club members formed Save Our Club LLC in 2017 to purchase the club’s assets, including the clubhouse and restaurant.
The city of Kennewick, which owns the 48 acres closes to West Kennewick, agreed to transfer the land lease to the new owners in November.
Grand opening festivities include two-for-one greens fees and prime rib dinner on Friday, guest day (members can bring up to three guests to golf for free), free dessert and live music on Saturday, and a Bloody Mary bar, membership giveaway and free afternoon golfing on Sunday.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
