Week in photos March 18-24, 2018

March 19, 2018 - Students visit the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site, where the bones of a mammoth that lived about 17,500 years ago are being unearthed.
March 19, 2018 - Madison Routt, 7, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, hugs her Himalayan bunny inside TRAC in Pasco on Saturday during Tri Cities Rabbit Association’s annual spring double rabbit and cavy show. Madison’s bunny won best of breed during the event. She was accompanied by her mother, Kelly Routt.
March 18, 2018 - The city of Pasco is working on plans for more than 1,600 acres west of Broadmoor Boulevard. The mixed use development plan currently includes more than 8,000 homes, commercial zoning, retail areas and space for parks.
March 18, 2018 - Tri-City families arrived at Basin Feed and Supply in Kennewick on Saturday to get a peek at the arrival of chicks during Chick Day 2018. A petting zoo was set up with bunnies, baby goats and more animals, along with face painting and snow cones.
March 18, 2018 - Three-time Canadian Olympian Shannon Szabados poses for a photo Saturday holding her silver medal from Pyeongchang with Cailyn Grandeen, 9, at Toyota Center during a meet and greet before the Americans played Spokane.
March 18, 2018 - Former Tri-City Americans captain Ben Kilgour signs Kathy Holloway’s jersey Saturday at Toyota Center in Kennewick during a meet and greet before the Americans played Spokane.
