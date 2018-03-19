Letter: Trump has teens getting involved politically

Despite all the arguments against President Donald Trump, he has caused this generation of teenagers to be more politically involved.
Social media is being consumed by teens almost 24/7. Since the 2016 elections, the media presence of news-related stories regarding politics seems to have drastically increased. It’s almost impossible to log on to any social media platform and not be bombarded by the new stories (or scandals) being circulated, especially the ones about our president.
There’s no escaping it.
Because of this, teens are becoming more informed about political issues, policies and anything else happening in Washington D.C, whether they want to or not.
President Trump’s heavy media presence is not only informing teens, but getting them to be more involved. He has sparked anger or angst in some teens that is creating a more politically active generation.
They are engaging in discussions and debates through social media, even participating in marches and protests, and when they turn 18 they will be out voting.
President Trump has ignited the fire of motivation in this generation that’s getting them to be more politically involved.
Lauren Wheeler, Pasco
