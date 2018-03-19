Letter: Mental illness no excuse for shooting

The Florida shooting is a highly debated topic that many people have an opinion on. It’s said that with only three months into the New Year, we already have had nine school shootings.
The most tragic yet is the Florida shooting. People have brought up racial statistics here and there, as well as how many students of the school passed because of it. They also brought up the technique of how the shooter tricked everyone out of their rooms.
Nothing has gotten done other than the debate over whether passing more gun laws is the right idea. People have disagreed with this, including myself, because even then shooters likely will already have a gun in their possession. The shooter was claimed to have mental problems, and also was bullied through his years of school.
People had this reason to explain his actions. He killed 17 students; mental health shouldn’t be the excuse to cover it.
It takes true respect to do whatever we can to change.
Karina G. Contreras, Pasco
