Letter: Blame teachers

I am very skeptical when the high school students march for a cause, though some are quite worthy.
Some of the marches, like the march against guns, are mostly planned by teachers because students neither represent us nor have a fair understanding of the Constitution.
We fought and many died to ensure the people’s values, not the government’s demands, were the most important.
Now we have some teachers preaching control rather than life values for guidance.
This is against the Founding Fathers principles.
No wonder crime has a hold on our system. We deserve better.
James C. Langford, Richland
