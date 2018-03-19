UPDATE: Dive rescue searching 3-year-old in Yakima River

The latest:
5:21 p.m.
Rescuers are trying to find a 3-year-old who fell into the river.
A woman watching a 2-year-old and 3-year-old fell asleep, and when she woke up they were gone, according to authorities.
Crews are trying to revive the 2-year-old. They are still looking for the other child.
5:03 p.m.
There are reports that a 2-year-old and 3-year-old are involved in the incident.
One was transported by ambulance, and the other is reported to be in the Yakima River.
4:48 p.m.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is on the scene to search the river.
They are reporting they are putting a boat in the Yakima River in the 73000 block of Demoss Road.
4:10 p.m.
Divers are being called out to search the Yakima River.
Ambulances and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue are on their way to Demoss Road in Benton City. It is still unclear what happened.
There are reports of one person injured and another in the river.
