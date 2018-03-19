Eugene Police Department chief candidates Bruce Marquis, Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner and Mike Lester wait for the first question and a candidate forum in Eugene.
Local

Richland’s police chief leaving for Oregon

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 19, 2018 11:38 AM

Richland will soon be looking for a new police chief.

Chris Skinner was picked to lead the police force in Eugene, Ore., according to The Register-Guard.

The decision came about a week after appearing at a forum with two other finalists.

He is expected to start on April 30.

Skinner has been with Richland since 2011, when he was hired from the Hillsboro, Ore., police department.

As police chief, he also oversees the Southeast Communications Center, or SECOMM, Benton County’s dispatch center.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402

