Richland’s police chief leaving for Oregon

Richland will soon be looking for a new police chief.
Chris Skinner was picked to lead the police force in Eugene, Ore., according to The Register-Guard.
The decision came about a week after appearing at a forum with two other finalists.
He is expected to start on April 30.
Skinner has been with Richland since 2011, when he was hired from the Hillsboro, Ore., police department.
As police chief, he also oversees the Southeast Communications Center, or SECOMM, Benton County’s dispatch center.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
