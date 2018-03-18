Local

1 in serious condition after I-82 crash

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 18, 2018 04:11 PM

Kennewick, WA

A 75-year-old Kennewick man is in serious condition after a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 82.

James F. Emfinger is being treated at Trios Southridge Hospital with injuries to his head and leg after his Toyota Scion crashed into a Subaru Forester parked on the shoulder near the exit for Coffin Road at 9:15 a.m., Washington State Patrol said.

The Forester’s driver, Andrea Cordray, 25, of Ellensberg, was also taken to Trios Southridge Hospital where she was treated and released.

Neither driver was wearing their seat belt.

The crash was caused by Emfinger not changing lanes properly. He was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

