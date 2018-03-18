He couldn’t talk or see. It took a video to catch the caregiver abusing him

Kennewick police arrested a caregiver for punching a 25-year-old man who couldn’t defend himself.
The person reporting the attack handed police three videos showing a caregiver attacking the victim. The man has cerebral palsy and can’t see or speak, police said.
The videos show the caregiver punch the victim in the stomach, leg and face multiple times.
He arrested and booked into Benton County jail.
Police were not able to provide more information about the case.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
