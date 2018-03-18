Eleven of 31 restaurants fail inspections by health department

Eleven out of 31 establishments failed inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team in results released for the week ending March 2.
An additional 14 earned perfect marks on the 418-point inspection, which covers food safety knowledge, handling practices and sanitation.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve or sell food to the public, from gas stations and coffee shops to schools, meal services and full-service restaurants.
Those earning 30 or more of the critical red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are subject to re-inspection.
Past inspections are available on the district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/indes.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Carl’s Jr., 700 Wine Country Road, Prosser, routine, Feb. 28 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooking temperatures.
Carniceria Los Toreros (Deli), 2115 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 28, first follow-up to Nov. 20 routine (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, no thermometer present, variance not obtained for specialized process procedure.
Columbia Market, 1831 W. Cartmell St., Prosser, Feb. 27, routine, Restaurant (60 red, 0 blue), Store (30 red, 0 blue)
Restaurant: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used to monitor temperatures. Store: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Desert Food Mart (Deli), 10806 Kennedy Road, Benton City, Feb. 26, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Homewood Suites, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 28, first follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Unapproved procedures.
J’s Asian Flaming Grill No. 6, 1237 Guyer Ave., Richland, Feb. 28, routine (75 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, food not in good condition, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures.
Lewis Street Economart 1211 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 28, routine (40 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Little Randy’s Diner, 104 W. First Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 27, routine (85 red, 0 blue), Feb. 28, first follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, bare hand contact, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding. Follow-up: Room temperature storage.
McDonald’s, 4810 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 27, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
3 Eyed Fish Wine & Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland, Feb. 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Amendment XXI, 2525 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Feb. 26, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Artfetti Cakes, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Feb. 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Becky’s Coffee Corner, 1120 Meade Ave., Prosser, Feb. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Best Western Inn at Horse Heaven, 259 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Feb. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bombshelter/Up & Atom, 930 Long Ave., Richland, Feb. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Chiloe’s Corner 12 Step Cafe, 102 E. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 27, first follow-up to Feb. 5 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
El Rancho Alegre II, 364 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Feb. 28, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Golden Palace, 1185 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Golden Yan, 1217 Meade Ave., Prosser, Feb. 28, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Prosser, 1300 Meade Ave., Feb. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
IHOP, 5015 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 27, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be Market (Deli), 1215 Horne Road, Benton City, Feb. 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
La Palma Grocery & Deli, 2020 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Store (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 0 blue)
Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Feb. 27, first follow-up to Feb. 1 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Palm Bar & Grill, 603 Ninth St., Benton City, Feb. 26, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Parkade Bar & Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 28, second follow-up to Feb. 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Feb. 28, first follow-up to Feb. 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 24, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
