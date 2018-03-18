Pasco man died doing the job he loved

David Dietrich loved his job.
He started working with his father 42 years ago, hanging off of the back of a garbage truck and tossing the cans inside.
“The biggest part of his life was his work,” his brother Bob Dietrich said. “He worried about retirement.”
David Dietrich died Friday at a Basin Disposal transfer station on Dietrich Road. He was guiding a customer’s truck into one of the transfer station’s ports when he was struck by a frontloader.
Described as a well-liked and simple man by his brother, David started working for the family business when he was 21. He loaded garbage cans into a truck for more than 30 years. Later, after hurting his back, he worked at the transfer station on a road named after his family.
A problematic birth left David with a speech impediment, his brother said. While it made him self-conscious, he would often joke with people about his “accent.”
He was very much loved. He was a very good man.
Bob Dietrich, brother of David Dietrich
“Sometimes customers out there would tease him because of his speech, and other people would get mad, but he wouldn’t,” Bob said.
He loved the people he worked with and took great pride in the family business.
The 63-year-old man never married and didn’t have any children. He did have a lot of family that loved him, Bob said.
“He was very much loved,” he said. “He was a very good man.”
David kept chickens and had a pet rooster named Ralph, who would meet him when he came home, check out the house and sometimes watch television with him.
Along with enjoying fishing, David was a devoted Christian, Bob said. He was a member of the County Christian Center in Pasco.
“It still hurts to see him like that,” Bob said. “But we rejoiced because he was with the Lord.”
