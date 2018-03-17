Tri-City families arrived at Basin Feed and Supply in Kennewick on Saturday to get a peek at the arrival of chicks during Chick Day 2018. A petting zoo was set up with bunnies, baby goats and more animals, along with face painting and snow cones.
Chick Day at Basin Feed and Supply

By Noelle Haro-Gomez

March 17, 2018 03:22 PM

