Chick Day at Basin Feed and Supply

Tri-City families arrived at Basin Feed and Supply in Kennewick on Saturday to get a peek at the arrival of chicks during Chick Day 2018. A petting zoo was set up with bunnies, baby goats and more animals, along with face painting and snow cones.
March 17, 2018 03:22 PM
