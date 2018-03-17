Local

First challenger lines up for Pasco, Prosser legislative seat

By Cameron Probert

March 17, 2018 02:47 PM

The second time may be the charm for a legislative staffer seeking a spot in the chamber.

Skyler Rude, a lifelong Walla Walla resident, is looking to replace Rep. Terry Nealey, Dayton, when he retires from the seat at the end of the year.

Nealey, a former Columbia County prosecutor and coroner, announced earlier in the month that he isn’t running for a fifth term representing the 16th District. The district stretches from Prosser to Pasco to Dayton.

Rude made his last run at a seat in 2016 when he sought to fill the seat left by now Sen. Maureen Walsh.

He fell about 400 votes short of making it through the primary, losing out to now Rep. Bill Jenkin, Prosser, and former Pasco Councilwoman Rebecca Francik.

Skyler Rude

Rude returned to work as Walsh’s legislative assistant, a position he has held for three years. He has worked in insurance and telecommunications, and is presently the chairman of the Walla Walla County Republican Party.

“As someone who was born and raised in Walla Walla, I believe in the values that make our region a great place to live,” he said. “The people in our district work hard, and they expect their tax dollars to be spent responsibly by their government.”

Filing for candidates is May 14-18.

Filing for candidates is May 14-18.

