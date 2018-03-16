Did Kennewick schools do enough to protect kids from a predatory teacher? Jury to decide

A jury could decide next week whether the Kennewick School District did enough to protect some former students from a longtime teacher and coach who turned out to be a sex predator.
William B. Pickerel, who spent most of his 37 years in the district at Kennewick High, was arrested in 2007 and eventually pleaded guilty to molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Fifteen former pupils have sued the district for $70 million, saying the district knew or should have known that Pickerel was a danger and that it failed to protect them.
The civil case was broken up into four separate trials — the second of which is under way now and covers four former students. Closing arguments are expected early next week.
“We feel our clients are courageous to come to court and tell their story,” said Jeff Kreutz of Tamaki Law, an attorney for the former students.
Michael McFarland, an attorney for the school district, declined to comment during the trial. The district has denied all allegations of liability.
The first trial, covering three former students, ended in a settlement last year. The amount hasn’t been made public.
Two more trials, involving the remaining former students, aren’t yet scheduled.
The current trial is entering its fourth week. Jack Anderson, a former Kennewick High principal, testified Friday.
He became Kennewick High’s principal in 2001. By then, Pickerel already had retired, but he still worked at the school as a substitute.
Pickerel was “revered and beloved” at the school, Anderson said. “He’d walk down the hallway and kids would give him high-fives. Staff respected him. Staff cared for him. He was kind of a legend at (the school).”
Anderson said he learned a few months after becoming principal that Pickerel was taking students on out-of-town trips to events such as Mariners games. The trips weren’t organized by the district.
Anderson said he inquired about the trips and was told they were a tradition at the school — a way for Pickerel to help students who might not otherwise have those kinds of opportunities.
An assistant principal told Anderson that his own children had taken part, Anderson testified. Some school staffers also had gone on trips back when they were students, he said.
Anderson said he wasn’t aware of any issues with Pickerel before his arrest. He said he was shocked by the allegations.
“(I was) angry that he would do this to kids, angry that he would do this to staff that revered him,” said Anderson, who now works as the district’s student services director.
On cross examination, Kreutz asked Anderson whether a former Kennewick High principal ever shared with him that she’d met with Pickerel to talk about sleeping arrangements on those overnight trips. (Some former students have said Pickerel sometimes shared a bed with them).
Anderson said that she hadn’t talked to him.
“Did (the assistant principal) ever tell you that he was concerned about the sleeping arrangements between Bill Pickerel and the students, and that (he) and another principal met with Bill Pickerel about those sleeping arrangements?” Kreutz asked.
“Never shared that with me, no,” Anderson said.
Pickerel pleaded guilty in 2008 to abusing five Tri-City boys on overnight trips to the Seattle area. Pickerel also admitted to molesting other boys over the years.
Now 82, Pickerel served a little more than half of his 10-year sentence, released in 2014 on good behavior. He lives in Seattle and is registered as a Level III sex offender.
He is not a party in the civil lawsuit.
Most of the men who brought the suit — including the four covered in the current trial — attended Kennewick High in the 1990s or 2000s. A few attended in the early ’80s.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
