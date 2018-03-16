A passion for the cross

The light started going down Thursday evening when a 100-strong congregation from The Living Room Community Church gathered at Kennewick High School’s practice fields to rehearse a cross procession for an upcoming production of “The Passion in the 21st Century,” a contemporary musical reenactment of the Passion of Christ.
The members carried the illuminated cross — 20-feet long and made of aluminum — several blocks from 8th Avenue to their church at 1409 S. Garfield Street.
“The cross is really to demonstrate our passion for God and for what he has done through Easter,” said Pastor Monte Ingersol. “So this for us is a way to tell the story in a powerful way.”
Each night of the production, they will carry the cross and be escorted by the Kennewick Police.
Never miss a local story.
The show will run 7 p.m. March 27-30. Tickets are $10.
Comments