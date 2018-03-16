Basin Disposal relative killed in Pasco transfer station accident

A 63-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon at Basin Disposal outside of Pasco after a frontloader accidentally ran him over.
David Dietrich was guiding a customer back into one of the transfer station’s ports, said Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel.
A Basin Disposal frontloader didn’t see Dietrich and knocked him over, Blasdel said.
The driver of the frontloader kept going, running over Dietrich with a back tire.
First responders were called about 12:50 p.m. Friday, Blasdel said. He ruled the death accidental.
Dietrich is a member of the Dietrich family, which founded Pasco Garbage Service in 1948. The company later became Basin Disposal.
