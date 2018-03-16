She overdosed while driving next to a Kennewick club. Her child was in the backseat

A woman was arrested Friday after she overdosed on drugs while driving with her child in the back seat.
Police officers were called to a portion of Edison Street just north of Canal Drive and found a Cadillac blocking the right lane of traffic.
They found Taylor G. Penny, 28, of Pasco, in the driver’s seat. Officers tried to get her attention, but she wouldn’t respond.
Officers also saw a young child in the back seat.
Never miss a local story.
Police had to smash the left back window to unlock Taylor’s door and get her out.
She then was revived with Narcan, a drug used to combat the effects of opioids.
Officers determined Penny had been smoking narcotics while driving and overdosed.
Her car had hit the curb and stopped next to the Tri-City Court Club on Edison Street.
Penny was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI and reckless endangerment.
Her child was released to relatives.
Penny has a long history of driving with a suspended license, as well as two DUIs in the past decade.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments