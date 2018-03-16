Interstate 82 traffic diverted after collision on Umatilla bridge

The latest:
11:29 a.m.:
The collision and detour are causing backups into Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is listing traffic delays past Umatilla.
Troopers are still in the process of clearing the road. At least one semi was involved in the crash, according to the Oregon State Police.
10:40 a.m.
A crash on Interstate 82 has brought traffic into Washington to a standstill.
The collision was reported at 10:41 a.m.
Traffic is now being diverted along Highway 730.
