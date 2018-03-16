This popular kids show is bringing its live show to Kennewick

A live version of the popular kids TV show “PJ Masks” is coming to Kennewick in May.
Tickets for “PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero” go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23. Tickets start at $39.50.
The show is at 4 p.m. May 26 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
It’s based on the hit Disney Junior animated series, which follows some young friends who transform into daring alter egos when they put on their PJ’s and activate amulets.
“Catboy, Owlette, Gekko and the Baddies will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, familiar and original music and immersive interactivity,” a news release said.
