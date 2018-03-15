Meet the new face of the Mid-Columbia’s $444M tourism industry

Michael Novakavich will fill the very large shoes being left by Kris Watkins when he steps in a president and CEO of Visit Tri-Cities on April 9.
The quasi-public agency is responsible for promoting the region to convention planners and leisure travelers in an industry that supports 6,150 jobs in Benton and Franklin counties.
As Watkins prepares to semi-retire after 24 years, Novakovich said he’s excited to build on what she created.
The Tri-City Herald asked him how he plans to convince business and tourists to spend their dollars in the Mid-Columbia. His answers are edited for brevity.
Who are you and why did you want this job?
I grew up in Walla Walla and came to the Tri-Cities in 1989, intending to spend two years here. I met my wife, Shannon, and ended up staying. I was evaluating a career transition from the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, where I served as director of strategy ad business development.
I had identified leadership, strategy, marketing and community engagement as my key skills and interests. I knew I wanted to stay in the Tri-Cities. When Kris Watkins announced she was leaving, I thought, oh my gosh, that’s all four of those things.
(His father is Skip Novakovich of Esprit Graphic Communications and the Port of Kennewick commission.)
What are your marching orders?
I’m going to build on what the Visit Tri-Cities staff already does so well, to develop strategies to best promote our region and bring in tourism dollars from outside of the region. That means reaching out across the country, beyond Seattle, Portland and Spokane.
We have some real uniqueness here. I’m very interested in the idea of promoting the area as a destination for science tourism. This community has a lot of unique assets, such as the B Reactor I’m going to take a hard look at that.
Visit Tri-Cities has done an outstanding job and has built a hard working team. I’m really excited about joining it. Pouring energy into it is going to be a true pleasure.
Why should Tri-Citians care about Visit Tri-Cities?
Toursim is a big driver of economic development to the region, to the tune of $444.3 million in visitor spending (in 2017) and supports 6,150 jobs in Benton and Franklin counties.
That kind of activity raises the quality of life for all of us. The impact of that spending is incredible.
Where do you like to take visitors?
When we have friends come in that are not familiar with the community, we love food. We will find local eateries, whether it is food trucks or restaurants. I love tacos so we seek that out. In our down time, my wife and I are huge outdoor enthusiasts. We are cyclists and paddle boarders.
We love taking people out, whether it’s into the desert landscape or up the Snake River.
What do you seek out on vacation?
My wife and I love anything that’s got to do with action adventure. We’re not idle people. We’re scuba divers. We love to get in the water. We definitely love to hike. We’re definitely thrill seekers.
But we enjoy culture too. We take in the arts and embrace what the local culture has to offer.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
