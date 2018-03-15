Pasco school safety discussion set for March 22

The Pasco School District is asking community members to participate in a security review of all Pasco School District buildings and facilities.
Representatives from Pasco police and fire, from Franklin County’s sheriff’s office, fire district and emergency management, and Washington Schools Risk Management will walk through all of the district’s buildings with district administrators, making observations and pointing out potential areas for improvement.
Once the site reviews are complete, the district will hold a panel discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22 at the Pasco Police Department Training Center, 204 West Clark St.
The community is invited to participate in the panel discussion and share any suggestions or concerns they may have about school safety and security.
Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger, Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear and Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond are scheduled to participate in that panel discussion.
