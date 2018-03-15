Local

Run or Don’t Run FUN-Raiser held March 31

The second annual Meals on Wheels’ Fun Run or Don’t Run FUN-Raiser is at 8 a.m. March 31 at Howard Amon Park.

The Fun Walk/Run 0-5K starts at 9 a.m., and a Kid’s Dash begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Kid’s Dash is free with a registered adult.

For more information or to register, visit seniorliferesources.org or call 509-735-1911.

Registration can also be made the day of the event starting at 8 am.

To guarantee a T-shirt, register by March 19.

All funds raised will support Meals on Wheels.

