Reach Museum offers camp during spring break

Children ages 9 to 13 can now enroll in the Spring Break Adventure Camp, which will run every day during spring break (April 2-6) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Daily adventures include Coyote Canyon Mammoth Dig, Gingko Petrified Forest, McNary Wildlife Reserve, Ice Harbor Dam, Central Washington Agricultural Museum, the REACH Beyond Ropes Course, and more.
Each day attendees will learn skills and participate in activities like orienteering, fire-building, rock hounding, bicycling and birding.
The cost for the camp is $325 per camper for Reach members, $345 per camper for non-members, and $395 per camper for nonmembers and a family membership.
The deadline to sign up is March 19
For more information or to register, contact Pauline at 509-943-4100 or paulines@visitthereach.org.
