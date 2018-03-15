Franklin coroner picks up challenger, a day after ‘white power’ meme controversy

A Republican challenger has announced his intention to run against Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel.
Curtis McGary, a funeral director at Mueller’s Funeral Home in Pasco, said in a release that he has “been planing to run for this office for more than four years.”
The announcement comes a day after Blasdel was taken to task for posting a white pride meme on his personal Facebook that featured a white power fist.
Blasdel apologized Wednesday.
McGary already has given his campaign $1,500. His filing with the state Public Disclosure Commission says he intends to raise more than $5,000.
He said he would file May 14, just before the May 18 deadline.
McGary said in his statement that he’s had more than 30 years of experience with death care, and has worked with law enforcement and the coroners of Benton and Franklin counties.
“I have seen the need for more principled leadership and a new vision for the residents of our county,” McGary said in his statement. “I can provide that leadership.”
Blasdel, who’s held the position for about 23 years, has yet to file. He told the Herald on Wednesday that he intends to run again.
“There’s a lot of stuff that I started that I want to see to fruition,” Blasdel said. “And I’ll stay until the voters don’t want me to be doing it anymore.”
Since the posting of the white pride meme, several people have commented on the Herald’s and Blasdel’s Facebook pages asking Blasdel to step down.
They appear to be in the minority — several more commenters supported Blasdel’s posting of the meme and his being coroner.
A coroner is the official death investigator in their jurisdiction. In Washington, coroners are not required to be physicians.
Blasdel, as coroner, has several deputies and is paid at least $90,000 a year.
