Prosser’s new superintendent is a familiar face

The new Prosser superintendent won’t need much help familiarizing himself with district schools.
Matt Ellis — the school board’s unanimous pick for the post — graduated from Prosser High School.
He currently works as superintendent of Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools. He’ll start in Prosser on July 1.
The school board voted Tuesday night to offer Ellis the job. His contract is being negotiated.
“Matt is very excited to become the educational leader for our community and looks forward to working with all the staff, students, parents and the community at large,” said Peggy Douglas, board president, in a statement.
He’ll replace longtime Superintendent Ray Tolcacher, who officially retires at the end of the school year.
Tolcacher has been on leave since September. District officials haven’t revealed why he’s on leave, but they’ve said he didn’t violate any policies or laws and wasn’t being investigated for anything improper.
Deanna Flores, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, has been filling in on an interim basis.
Ellis and fellow finalist Mary Templeton interviewed for the superintendent post earlier this month.
