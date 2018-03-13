He’s a rap superstar. And he’ll perform next month in Kennewick.

Rap superstar Wiz Khalifa will perform April 20 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They start at $55.
Sound Live is presenting the show, which starts at 8 p.m.
Khalifa burst onto the scene in 2006 with his debut album, “Show and Prove.” His latest album, “Rolling Papers 2,” is in the works.
He’s known for hits including “Black and Yellow,” “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “See You Again,” the latter of which appeared on the “Furious 7” movie soundtrack as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker.
La Fonte Joe of Yakima is helping make the show happen. He’s also the man responsible for bringing other big name rappers to the Tri-Cities, including Lil Wayne, Russ, Migos and Lil Yachty.
“I’m successful without coming here. But I’m local. I’m doing this for our community,” he told the Herald last year, ahead of the Migos show.
Joe started out as a rapper himself, eventually trying his hand at concert promoting as well. Joe works with partner Sean Da Don on many of the shows.
“Tri-Cities is a market where, when you bring big artists, (people) come out and support,” Joe told the Herald last year. “I will continue to bring them as long as they continue to support.”
Tickets are available through the Toyota Center box office and Ticketmaster. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
