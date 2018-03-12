Significant rainfall is expected Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mid-Columbia, including 0.3 inch in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
Enjoying the sunshine? A change in the weather is coming

By Annette Cary

March 12, 2018 06:29 PM

The Tri-Cities can expect gray skies and some wet weather after a couple days of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

A slow-moving cold front could bring 0.3 inch of precipitation Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain Tuesday night is 90 percent, dropping to 50 percent Wednesday. Highs should be in the 50s through the weekend.

The cold front will blow through the region with Tri-Cities wind gusts forecast at up to 21 mph.

Skies could be cloudy or gray most days through the weekend. At least a slight chance of showers is predicted Thursday through Sunday.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

