‘Stand and Deliver’ stars have this message for the Pasco High teens following in their footsteps

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 32 Cast from 'Stand and Deliver' has a message for Pasco High School Pause 51 She started teaching in honor of her husband. Now she is the inspiration 37 This Tri-City firefighter is climbing to the top... literally 63 This program is developing young Tri-Cities girls to run the world 24 Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation 12 Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning 15 Bomb scare shuts down Prosser High School 61 These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials 15 Horse makes a red light escape in Kennewick 12 Drug task force search problem home in Pasco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cast members Patrick Baca ("Javier"), Lydia Nicole ("Rafaela"), Daniel Villarreal ("Chuco") and Will Gotay ("Pancho") wish the Pasco High Players good luck and "break a leg" in their stage production of "Stand and Deliver." Patrick Baca

Cast members Patrick Baca ("Javier"), Lydia Nicole ("Rafaela"), Daniel Villarreal ("Chuco") and Will Gotay ("Pancho") wish the Pasco High Players good luck and "break a leg" in their stage production of "Stand and Deliver." Patrick Baca