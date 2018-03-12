Box culvert to link Richland, Kennewick

Workers from Moreno & Nelson Construction in Walla Walla prepare for the concrete slab floor that will line the new pre-cast concrete box culvert bridging the Kennewick Irrigation District’s Amon Wasteway for the extension of South Center Parkway into the Clearwater Creek subdivision off Steptoe Street in Richland.
The new roadway, which also will provide access to the new Amon Creek Elementary school scheduled to open this August, is expected to be paved by mid-April.
The project’s general contractor is Culbert Construction Inc. of Pasco.
