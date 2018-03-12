These legendary rockers are coming to the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.
This legendary band is coming to the fair this summer

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 12, 2018 12:17 PM

Rockers with more than 40 years of history are coming to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

Styx takes to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. A $12 fair ticket will get you into the show, or you can reserve a seat for $25.

Tickets for the legendary rock band go on sale Friday. Buy online at www.bentonfranklinfair.com, at the Kennewick Ranch and Home or the fair office on 10th Street.

While the line up has changed since the height of the band’s career in the late 70s and early 80s, the band plays its whole catalog, including hits “Renegade,” “Lady” and of course “Mr. Roboto.”

The band has kept up a schedule of more than 100 shows a year for more than a decade.

“It all comes back to the chemistry,” bassist and vocalist Ricky Phillips said in a release about the performance.

The announcement comes after the fair announced that Chaka Khan also was performing this year. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

